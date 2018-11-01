Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €29.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €29.00 ($33.72) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Cfra set a €27.60 ($32.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.92 ($28.97).

Shares of LHA opened at €17.76 ($20.65) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 1 year high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

