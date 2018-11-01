Sanchez Energy (SN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $277.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 3,622,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,812. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.69. Sanchez Energy has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

In other news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,997.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sanchez Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanchez Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

SN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 target price on Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

