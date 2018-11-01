Saia (SAIA) Trading 8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $62.86. 562,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 228,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.70 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,926,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Saia by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after buying an additional 293,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,970,000 after buying an additional 278,613 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $11,792,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Saia by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

