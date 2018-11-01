Safran (SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €136.00 ($158.14) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €117.60 ($136.74).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF opened at €88.30 ($102.67) on Tuesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.