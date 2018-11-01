Sabre (SABR) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares rose 6.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 4,801,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,451,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price target on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,155,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $152,166,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $251,804,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,427,216 shares of company stock valued at $406,162,833 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

