Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,718 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Devon Energy worth $39,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 82.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

