Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 63,527 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 32.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $37,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $93,575,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,292,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,189,000 after buying an additional 507,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 905,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,601,000 after buying an additional 364,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 298,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.30.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.