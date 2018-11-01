Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Rudolph Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 277,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,510. Rudolph Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, VP Richard B. Rogoff sold 3,768 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $104,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after buying an additional 414,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 224,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 422,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 196,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.