Royal Gold (RGLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.88 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 24.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

RGLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.79. 28,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,291. Royal Gold has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky bought 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.18 per share, with a total value of $154,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,078.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman bought 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $347,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

