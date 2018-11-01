Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.88 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

In related news, Director Sybil E. Veenman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,446.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.25 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $347,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

