Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 3,175 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,820 ($36.85) to GBX 2,890 ($37.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,411 ($31.50) to GBX 2,830 ($36.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,944.41 ($38.47).

RDSB stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,475 ($32.34). 7,971,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

