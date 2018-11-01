Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RDS.A stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,396,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,658. The company has a market cap of $261.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. DZ Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

