Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. HSBC set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

LON GLEN traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 327.85 ($4.28). The company had a trading volume of 41,934,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

