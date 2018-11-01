Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Voya Financial (VOYA) Price Target to $55.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

VOYA opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

