Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Eastman Chemical (EMN) Price Target to $79.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to $79.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE:EMN opened at $78.35 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,033,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after purchasing an additional 309,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,783,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 926,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,730,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,746,000 after acquiring an additional 169,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

