Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. equinet set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €205.74 ($239.23).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

