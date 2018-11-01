Rowan Companies (RDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rowan Companies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.
Rowan Companies stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Rowan Companies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $20.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,089,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,524,000 after buying an additional 1,093,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after buying an additional 97,549 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,960,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 333,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rowan Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 103,904 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Rowan Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Rowan Companies Company Profile
Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.
