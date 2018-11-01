Rowan Companies (RDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rowan Companies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Rowan Companies stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Rowan Companies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Rowan Companies will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,089,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,524,000 after buying an additional 1,093,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after buying an additional 97,549 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,960,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 333,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rowan Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 103,904 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Rowan Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

