Round Table Services LLC Invests $260,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $104,007,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $91,840,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $78,997,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $56,167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,653,000 after purchasing an additional 386,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Honeywell International stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

