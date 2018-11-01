Roth Capital Analysts Give Energous (WATT) a $25.00 Price Target

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) received a $25.00 price objective from investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 210.95% from the company’s previous close.

WATT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities set a $35.00 target price on Energous and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). Energous had a negative return on equity of 182.29% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energous will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $50,485.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $134,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,762 shares of company stock worth $223,624. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 33.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Energous by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Energous by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Energous by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

