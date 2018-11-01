Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $21,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 168.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 81.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 216.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,061.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

