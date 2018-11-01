Robecosam AG Trims Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Robecosam AG trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,524 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.39% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,897,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,714,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 120,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 179,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.