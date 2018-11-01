Robecosam AG Sells 3,515 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Robecosam AG lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,926 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,396,073.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nomura raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

