Robecosam AG Increases Position in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.09% of Avangrid worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 132.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.05.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Avangrid from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

