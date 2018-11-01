Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Verisign worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisign during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verisign by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,768,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,968,000 after purchasing an additional 166,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Verisign by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Verisign by 57.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 226,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 15.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $142.54 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $164.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

