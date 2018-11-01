Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 17,207 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ecolab by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $994,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total value of $1,302,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,260. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Nomura reduced their target price on Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

