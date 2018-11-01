RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $668,488,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in 3M by 7.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $220,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. grew its position in 3M by 28.8% during the second quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $190.26 on Thursday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $181.98 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $198.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

