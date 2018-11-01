RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $47.01 Million Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,029 shares during the period. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $47,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 125,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI opened at $55.54 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

