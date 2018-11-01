RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $135.90 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 4.95% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $135,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.