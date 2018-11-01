RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RFDA stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0197 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th.

