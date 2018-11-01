Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

NASDAQ RTTR opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 19,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,292.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,692.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

