RigNet (RNET) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RNET has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RigNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

RNET traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,405. RigNet has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

In other RigNet news, insider Brendan Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $49,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Maumus Mcdermott sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $230,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 257,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,491 and sold 14,718 shares valued at $289,512. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the third quarter worth $973,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RigNet by 473.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the second quarter worth $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RigNet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RigNet by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 170,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

