Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 52,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,193. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58 shares in the company, valued at $180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,820 and have sold 179,500 shares valued at $624,615. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 396,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,996,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 219,926 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.