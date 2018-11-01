Rifco (RFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 7200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price target on shares of Rifco from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.01 million for the quarter. Rifco had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

