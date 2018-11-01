RIB Software (RIB) Given a €25.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RIB. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.80 ($30.00).

Shares of RIB traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €14.72 ($17.12). 475,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a 12-month low of €11.43 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €35.16 ($40.88).

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

