Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY18 guidance to $1.08-1.10 EPS.

REXR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. 56,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 102,043 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $3,195,986.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

