Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE REXR opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 102,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,195,986.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

