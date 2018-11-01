Reviewing Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) and Electro-Sensors (ELSE)

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) and Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Electro-Sensors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies 16.71% 14.01% 12.05% Electro-Sensors -1.21% -0.71% -0.67%

92.4% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Electro-Sensors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies $255.10 million 2.69 $32.90 million $1.04 20.72 Electro-Sensors $7.84 million 1.58 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Rudolph Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rudolph Technologies and Electro-Sensors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Electro-Sensors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rudolph Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.65%. Given Rudolph Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rudolph Technologies is more favorable than Electro-Sensors.

Volatility and Risk

Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies beats Electro-Sensors on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts; and software licensing services. The company markets and sells its products to analog, logic, memory, RF, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMs, and flat panel display manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors. Its temperature application products consist of bearing, gear box, and motor temperature monitoring. The company also offers production monitoring devices that include a belt alignment and slide gate position monitor; vibration monitoring products; and tilt switches. In addition, it provides hazard monitoring systems, which integrate its sensors for monitoring temperature, belt misalignment, and shaft speed; and wireless hazard technology monitoring systems under the HazardPRO product name. It serves customers in various industries, such as grain, feed, milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation, and other processing industries. The company sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Electro-Sensors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Estate Of Nancy Peterson.

