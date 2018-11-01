Reviewing New Age Beverages (NBEV) and China New Borun (BORN)

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) and China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

This table compares New Age Beverages and China New Borun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Beverages $52.18 million 3.69 -$3.53 million N/A N/A China New Borun $327.64 million 0.08 $27.04 million N/A N/A

China New Borun has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Beverages.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of New Age Beverages shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of China New Borun shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of New Age Beverages shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Age Beverages and China New Borun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Beverages 0 1 2 0 2.67 China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Age Beverages currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.77%. Given New Age Beverages’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Age Beverages is more favorable than China New Borun.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Beverages and China New Borun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Beverages -22.14% -21.60% -16.60% China New Borun N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

New Age Beverages has a beta of 3.95, indicating that its stock price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China New Borun has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Age Beverages beats China New Borun on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages. It provides its products under the Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, XingEnergy, Marley One Drop, Marley Mellow Mood, Marley Mate, Marley Cold Brew, Coco-Libre, PediaAde, and Aspen Pure PH and Aspen Pure Probiotic Water brands, as well as the Bio-Shield and n-Hanced brands. The company sells its products across 50 states in the United States; and approximately 10 countries internationally through direct and store door distribution systems. New Age Beverages Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

China New Borun Company Profile

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation is a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.