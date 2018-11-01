Reviewing MoneyOnMobile (MOMT) and PFSweb (PFSW)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and PFSweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile $4.26 million 0.49 -$9.68 million N/A N/A PFSweb $326.83 million 0.42 -$3.96 million $0.20 35.45

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A PFSweb 0.65% 14.43% 3.50%

Volatility and Risk

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MoneyOnMobile and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A PFSweb 0 1 5 0 2.83

PFSweb has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.57%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PFSweb beats MoneyOnMobile on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology. In addition, the company offers accident insurance products; and digital gift cards that allow consumers to make online purchases at various e-commerce vendors. As of March 31, 2017, its agent network comprised approximately 330,000 retail locations. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce platform development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, and kitting and assembly services; and order management services, such as technology collaboration and information management services. In addition, the company offers customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

