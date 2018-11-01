Reviewing LendingClub (LC) & Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (TVMD)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LendingClub and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $574.54 million 2.38 -$153.83 million ($0.17) -19.00 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingClub.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LendingClub and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 7 6 0 2.46 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingClub presently has a consensus price target of $5.39, indicating a potential upside of 66.76%. Given LendingClub’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of LendingClub shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of LendingClub shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LendingClub has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -29.82% -3.78% -0.80% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LendingClub beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans. The company also provides an opportunity to the investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

