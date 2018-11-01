Reviewing EuroDry (EDRY) & Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Hoegh LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry N/A N/A N/A Hoegh LNG Partners 46.62% 14.66% 5.39%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EuroDry and Hoegh LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hoegh LNG Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43

EuroDry presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Hoegh LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Hoegh LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hoegh LNG Partners is more favorable than EuroDry.

Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. EuroDry does not pay a dividend. Hoegh LNG Partners pays out 129.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hoegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Hoegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EuroDry and Hoegh LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $19.15 million 1.43 $840,000.00 N/A N/A Hoegh LNG Partners $143.53 million 4.10 $48.78 million $1.36 13.10

Hoegh LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners beats EuroDry on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Höegh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.

