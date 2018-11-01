Reviewing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) & Corning (GLW)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) and Corning (NYSE:GLW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Corning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Corning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $425.21 million 0.08 $8.71 million N/A N/A Corning $10.12 billion 2.53 -$497.00 million $1.72 18.58

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corning.

Profitability

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 1.20% 2.53% 1.68% Corning -5.86% 13.22% 6.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Corning 0 4 5 0 2.56

Corning has a consensus price target of $36.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Corning’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corning is more favorable than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Corning pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Corning pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corning has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Corning beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs. The company also provides enameled wire for use in the assembly of a range of electrical products consisting of oil-filled transformers, refrigerator motors, telephones, radios, televisions, fan motors, air conditioner compressors, and other electric appliances. In addition, it distributes wire and cable products; and offers project engineering services in the supply, delivery, and installation of power cables. It serves government organizations, electric contracting firms, electrical dealers, and wire and cable factories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, various digital subscriber line passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media and serum, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

