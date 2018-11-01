Reviewing Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) & Astrotech (ASTC)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Astrotech and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Aerojet Rocketdyne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerojet Rocketdyne is more favorable than Astrotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $90,000.00 150.83 -$13.25 million N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $1.88 billion 1.45 -$9.20 million $0.74 48.53

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech N/A -125.29% -110.28% Aerojet Rocketdyne 3.11% 57.84% 4.03%

Volatility & Risk

Astrotech has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerojet Rocketdyne has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Astrotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors. This segment provides propulsion systems, such as liquid, solid, air-breathing, and electric propulsion systems for space, defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems for precision tactical and missile defense propulsion, tactical missile propulsion, and hypersonic propulsion systems. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company's excess real estate assets. It owns 11,451 acres of land adjacent to the United States Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

