Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.29. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,690.62% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

