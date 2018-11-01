Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 102,392 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura set a $158.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

