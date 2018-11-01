Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.75 Million Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,656.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 481,131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 715,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,980,000 after buying an additional 359,800 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2,904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 292,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,745,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,186,000 after buying an additional 201,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “$58.28” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

