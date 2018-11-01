Research Analysts Set Expectations for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,310,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,419,000 after buying an additional 1,677,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,929,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,574,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34,136.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 466,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 465,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,890 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

