Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Luther Burbank Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LBC. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Luther Burbank in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Luther Burbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

LBC stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $554.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

