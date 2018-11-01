Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olin Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olin in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. SunTrust Banks has a “In-Line” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

OLN opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Olin has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Olin by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Olin by 39.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 811,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,141,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.