Rentberry Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Million (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $946.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,305 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

